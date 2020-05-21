Third-party keyboards have been a part of Android for years now, and SwiftKey has been a popular option from what feels like the beginning. Microsoft acquired SwiftKey back in 2016 for $250 million and, now, the app is getting a rebrand.

Since the app was first acquired by Microsoft, it’s only seen a handful of changes to reflect that. Bing integration, a Microsoft logo in the settings, and account integration as well, but that’s been pretty much it. Now, Microsoft is fully taking over the brand. Previously showing in a beta release, “Microsoft SwiftKey” for Android has officially debuted in the latest stable update for the keyboard.

The Play Store listing now reflects the new name and you’ll find the same in the app itself. The icon has changed from a gradient green to a dark blue and the spacebar now reads “Microsoft SwiftKey” in place of the logo that was previously there. The branding is pretty much everywhere else you’d imagine, too, including throughout the app’s settings. The changelog for the latest update also mentions support for new emoji on Android 10 which is the only other change here.

SwiftKey is now Microsoft SwiftKey. Still the same intelligent keyboard you know and love ❤️ We’ve added support for Emoji 12.0 which introduces an assortment of new designs – some examples include: flamingo, otter, guide dog, sloth, white heart, mixed skin tones when holding hands, and a gender inclusive couple. You’ll be able to access the new emoji upon opening your SwiftKey emoji panel. Note: to see them you need a device with Android 10 (or above).

More on Microsoft:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: