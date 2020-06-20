Arguably, Google Photos is one of the company’s best software services, and with updates, it just seems to be getting better. Now, Jane Wong has been able to spot a new feature Google Photos is building out — the ability to set you account profile picture directly from the app.

It’s unclear when this feature might arrive, but as Jane shows in a tweet, a new “Set Profile Picture” appears when you search for your own name in the Photos app. Presumably, this wouldn’t show for other users you search for, with the current “Order Book” button possibly still appearing in that place.

Admittedly, it’s not all that difficult to change your Google account profile picture as it stands today. Any Google website, Gmail included, allows the ability to change your profile picture directly from the account drop-down. Technically, that interface can even integrate photos you’ve upload to Google Photos. The “Your Information” section of your Google account also houses this option.

What’s the benefit here, then? Really, it comes down to convenience. The ability to change your profile picture from the Google Photos app means you can find and set the profile picture in just a moment or two. Simply search for your name, select the option, and pick a new profile picture.

