Back in January, we reported that Google Photos was trialing a monthly subscription to get your best pictures printed. That test is coming to an end, but the company does hint at future updates.

Google today alerted (via Droid-Life) existing Photos customers that its “ending the trial program” on June 30. As we detailed earlier this year:

Google will send you 10 prints that will be “automatically selected from your last 30 days of photos.” This subscription program is a way to “get your best memories delivered straight to your home every month.” For $7.99 per month, subscribers get 4×6 pictures printed on matte, white cardstock that features a 1/8-inch border.

The Google Photos team thanked existing print trial members for their “invaluable feedback these last several months.” It did suggest that the service will change before it gets a wider launch.

You have provided us with a lot of helpful information about how we can evolve this feature, which we hope to make more widely available. Please keep your eyes open for future updates.

Google Photos today offers books, individual, and canvas prints that you manually curate. The trial service leveraged the company’s smarts to pick a theme for your monthly prints: “Mostly people and pets,” “Mostly landscapes,” and “A little bit of everything.”

Of course, the Google Photos print trial launched it an inopportune time when people are not really going out to make new memories.

More about Google Photos:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: