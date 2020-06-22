5 reasons to make a Chromebook your next laptop [Video]

Are you in the market for a new laptop? If so, have you considered a Chromebook?

Gone are the days when you need to have a device running Windows or macOS to actually get things done. You can do so much within your browser without needing to install any software or applications, the browser is the place where almost all of the action occurs.

That means unless you want to do things that require tons of processing grunt or specific software, then you can probably use a Chromebook to get things done without much compromise.

In essence, a Chromebook is a mobile device that looks and acts like a laptop but is designed for the always-connected world we are now living in — and has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before we delve any further, a Chromebook is definitely something that better suits those of us that spend most of our time on the internet or utilizing the internet. Need more convincing? Well, here are 5 reasons you should probably consider a Chromebook as your next laptop.

Price

To get an entry-level Windows 10-powered laptop or even a Macbook, you’re looking at anywhere between $400 all the way up to $1000+ (with Apple pricing). That is quite a large financial outlay for a machine that may only be used for document editing, Netflix, YouTube, and mainly browser-based tasks.

Because Chromebooks are not really based upon specifications, you can easily get a sub-$500 laptop that will last you 5 or more years without any major issues. They are great for just picking up a machine for online meetings, homework, and maybe as a shopping portal.

Battery life

Because you’re only running the Chrome browser, you’re not really doing many tasks that are processor intensive. That means your Chromebook should last way longer than a comparable Windows laptop or MacBook.

Getting a laptop with battery life that hits double figures is really impressive, and there are far more Chromebooks capable of hitting the 10-hour mark than similarly priced Windows machines. It’s more pronounced towards the high-end but for the most part, you will get better average lifespans with a Chromebook than a Windows 10 or macOS-powered laptop.

Form factor

Because Chromebooks are not so reliant on hardware, they tend to be lighter and more compact than comparably priced Windows laptops. You can even get 2-in-1 machines that offer the flexibility of a tablet alongside a dockable “traditional” laptop form factor.

Of course, you have choices on all types of laptops but there are obvious form factor benefits to Chromebooks that don’t often exist on the Windows and Mac side of things. Want a plastic durable build? You got it. Prefer more “premium” materials? Sure. You have options on screen sizes, finishes, and more.

Stability and support

Unlike on desktops or other laptops, Chrome OS is nowhere near as resource-hungry as the Chrome browser. It’s far more lightweight and even with modest internals, runs smoothly and consistently. Windows and macOS can sometimes grind to a halt because of the resource overheads needed to keep everything running concurrently.

That’s not all though, as Chromebooks also include the ability to run Android applications, meaning that you can enjoy some of your favorite mobile apps without actually needing your smartphone nearby. It might not quite be the same as standalone software but if you want a great compliment to the Chrome browser, then Android apps are a great addition.

For people that are worried about viruses and other crapware, Chrome OS is not prone to the same problems that many will encounter with Windows 10 laptops. You’re far safer online as a result and without the need for antivirus software being installed.

Backup and restore

One of the biggest benefits of Chromebooks is that everything is done within Chrome. That means that you can switch devices without losing any files, photos, or anything else for that matter. Cloud backups are basically built-in.

That means you can switch from device to device without losing any files — except for any offline content. Just log in to another machine, and you’ll have everything there waiting for you without any sort of recovery or transfer needed.

But what is the best Chromebook to buy?

A few of our favorite Chromebooks include the IdeaPad Duet with its dual form factor and sub-$300 pricing. Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook is one of a few high-end Chromebooks that we suggest taking a look at, with prices starting at $999 — although it comes with some caveats. For consistency, the Google Pixelbook Go is another no-brainer, amazing keyboard, 4K displays, plus more starting at around $649.

