TCL’s affordable Android smartphones hit the scene last month with clean software, excellent hardware, and solid value too. Now, TCL is rolling out the May 2020 security patch to the TCL 10 Pro and 10L, and there are also camera improvements in tow.

Rolling out this week, this update is the first “Maintenence Release” TCL has dropped for its first two self-branded smartphones. With that, there are no big platform updates, but there are some notable changes. For one, TCL has included the May 2020 security patch. With July just days away, I can’t say I’m impressed with TCL’s efforts here, but it could be worse, I guess.

What’s perhaps a bit more important here, though, is the collection of camera fixes that this TCL 10-series update delivers. The biggest change? The company’s watermark no longer annoyingly appears by default on photos taken with the device. At launch, this was a frustrating aspect of these phones. “Shot on” watermarks aren’t uncommon, but they’re usually not enabled by default.

TCL says this update also includes overall better camera performance and system stability. Hopefully, this update is just the first of many for these new devices.

TCL 10 Pro (version v2.0.4D.H.D): Improved camera performance

TCL watermark no longer turned on by default

Improved touch panel performance and user experience

Enhanced system stability

Android Security Maintenance Releases updated to May 2020 TCL 10L (version v2.0.3C.H.9): Improved camera performance

TCL watermark no longer turned on by default

Enhanced system stability

Android Security Maintenance Releases updated to May 2020

Alongside this, too, TCL currently has these phones on sale for some great deals. Amazon has the TCL 10 Pro for $381 and the 10L for $211. Best Buy, meanwhile, has unlocked prices at $379 and $209, respectively. There are also carrier deals through Best Buy that can cut the TCL 10 Pro down to $279 and the 10L down to just $109.

These deals last through Sunday, June 28th.

