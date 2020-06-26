This week we recap Apple’s WWDC developer conference and what iOS 14 takes from Android. There’s also the big Google Photos redesign and a rumored acquisition of North for its Focals smart glasses.
Hosts:
Links:
- With iOS 14, Apple embraces smartphone UX decisions Google made a decade ago
- Hey Google, it’s long-past time for Android Auto to support custom wallpapers
- Google Photos for Android, iOS gets memories-focused redesign, map view
- Google Photos changes logo w/ ‘simplified’ pinwheel
- Alphabet reportedly buying North after ‘minuscule’ Focals smart glasses sales
- Nest Hub Max, Smart Displays now support Google Duo and Meet group calls
- Google Meet adding blurred/custom backgrounds, Q&A, polling, more
- Google working on clipboard manager for Chrome OS
Feedback?
