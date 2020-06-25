Google Photos is perhaps one of the company’s most successful services to date with millions of users relying on it to keep their photos safe and easy to access. Now, it looks like Google Photos is getting a new logo to reflect the “simplified” experience it offers in 2020.

First highlighted by our friend Justin Duino on Twitter, this revamped Google Photos logo showed up on the iOS App Store listing sometime on June 24th, 2020.

The new logo departs from the former pinwheel, introducing a new rounded shape for each of the four sections. Colors are the same and, with this new design, Photos better fits with the rest of Google’s recent redesigns such as Google Maps. The “simplified” look, though, already has many who simply aren’t fans. Personally, I don’t like it very much either.

So far, iOS is the only place this redesigned Google Photos logo is appearing. The web and Android apps remain untouched, at least for now.

Update: Google has officially confirmed this redesigned logo, and the redesigned app mentioned below. You can read more about that here.

Notably, too, this new logo also ushers in a redesigned Google Photos app for iOS. This redesign does eliminate a lot of the “clutter” in the app while giving more focus to the “memories” row and the new messaging features. We’ve seen portions of this redesign previously on Android, even enabling the full UI. Still, that UI seems to be locked behind a server-side change.

Currently, even on the latest update, no one on the 9to5Google or 9to5Mac team has this redesign live on their device. Rather, we can only see it from screenshots on the App Store.

More on Google Photos:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: