A little while back you may remember that Google removed Play Store app update notifications. It now looks like Google has caved and will bring them back due to popular demand.

Late last year, the sometimes useful notifications within your notification shade were unceremoniously removed, leading to some pretty nifty workarounds hitting the Play Store to help you track just what apps have been updated in the background.

According to the guys over at Android Police though, workarounds will no longer be necessary as Google looks as though it will restore the feature that nobody really asked to be removed in the first place. Some users have already seen the return of Play Store app update notifications on their devices.

All of those reports come from those running the 20.7.16-all [0] [PR] 317546459 version of the Google Play Store. With the original reports coming from those running the Android 11 Beta 1 update on a Pixel 3a. Like the guys over at Android Police, we too have been unable to replicate the update notifications on our devices.

As you can see from the screenshots above, it’s the same old app update notifications that you’re used to. Personally, I find them especially useful for apps that have been updated overnight when I’m charging my device — so I’m glad they might return in the near future.

The toggle looks as though it has returned in Play Store settings which means you may have the option available on your device. Have you seen the option on your device? Let us know down in the comments section below with your device, Android version, and Play Store build.

