Contacts for Android losing built-in Google Pay integration

Google Contacts for Android has a very useful row of actions that lets you quick call, text, video, or email. Those in the US also have the ability to send P2P payments, but Google is planning on removing that functionality from Contacts.

The changelog for version 3.26 reveals how “you can no longer pay a contact via Google Pay from your Contacts app.” Instead, users are directed to “use the Google Pay app to send money to your contacts.”

After tapping the “Pay” dollar symbol today, you’re asked to select an email address/phone number, if multiple are available, and are then presented with a keypad to enter an amount. Your bank account and email address are previewed with “Send money” completing the action.

That process and integration is handled within the Contacts app, but Google now wants users to leverage the “Send” tab in the full Pay app. The flow there is similar and users also have the option to request money. P2P payments are only available in the US after it was removed last year for UK users.

In Contacts removing this integration, Google is focusing the app to just be about communicating with people. Contacts 3.26 is widely rolling out via the Play Store today, but the Pay integration is currently still available.

