French retailers list Google Pixel 4a in ‘Just Black’ and ‘Blue’

- Jun. 21st 2020 11:22 pm PT

Specification and design-wise, everything about the Pixel 4a is known at this point. The question everyone is asking of Google’s next mid-range phone is when it will launch, with two French retailers today providing a little bit more information about the Pixel 4a.

The listings from Ordimedia and eStock.fr are for the 128GB Google Pixel 4a in two colors:

  • Just Black: GA02099-FR
  • “Blue”: GA02101-FR

Those model numbers are new, but other information from the sites should be taken with a a lot of caution. The first says “Delivery scheduled for 07/07/2020,” while the second cites the “Estimate / Manufacturer’s estimated time” as “within 8 to 12 working days.”

Pricing on one site comes to €441.65 ($494.65) and the other pegs it at €509.56 ($570.68). These two prices are likely not accurate, but for comparison the Pixel 3a is €399 from the Google Store.

For the most part, these French retailers provide additional confirmation that the Pixel 4a will only be available in a single storage capacity, two colors, and of course one size.

Back in April, 9to5Google exclusively reported that it would be powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 730 with 6GB of RAM. The 5.81-inch OLED screen comes in at 2340 x 1080 with a hole punch camera in the top-left corner.

Other specs include a 3,080 mAh battery, 12.2-megapixel primary camera, and headphone jack. Running Android 10, it will be the second device to feature the new Google Assistant.

Recent weeks have seen various carrier appearances:

