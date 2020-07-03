Firefox for Android is a great alternative if you don’t want to use the pre-installed Google Chrome, but the browser has had a relatively confusing number of releases in the Play Store. Now, Firefox is simplifying, and as a result, ditching Preview releases on Android.

Before this week, Firefox for Android included five main releases — Firefox, Firefox Beta, Firefox Nightly, Firefox Preview, and Firefox Preview Nightly. Even though most people would just use the regular version anyway, having so many made it easy to get confused.

As the folks over at Android Police note, Mozilla is cleaning things up by removing the Preview builds from that list. Going forward, Firefox for Android will only be released in stable, beta, and nightly releases. If you want to live on the absolute bleeding edge, Firefox Nightly is the one you’re looking for. Want something fully stable? Stick with the regular Firefox for Android.

This change is being further explained within each build of the app, too. Firefox Preview now directs users over to Firefox Nightly, while Nightly directs users to the Beta release. Firefox Preview Nightly is being discontinued altogether.

Oh, and Firefox Focus isn’t changing as a result of this, so there are still four builds of the browser up on Google Play.

