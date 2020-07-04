YouTube Music continues to see a flurry of changes from Play Music migration to a revamped Now Playing experience. The latest YouTube Music test is a “Recent activity” carousel that shows library additions.

At the top of the “Library” tab today is an album artwork carousel that shows what you “Last played.” YouTube Music is now A/B testing a broader section that will include albums and playlists that you’ve saved to your library.

So far, only one Android user in Brazil has encountered this feature. Translating from Brazilian Portuguese, we see that the carousel is now named “Recent activity.” Additions made from the new Explore tab automatically appear in the section after a refresh.

This behavior is identical to the “Recents” page in Google Play Music. It’s a good change that provides a browseable history of what you’ve saved, which is a big part of how you’re supposed to use the service. Of course, the Playlists, Albums, Songs, and Albums lists can already be sorted by “Recently added.”

The new YouTube Music Recent activity carousel is not yet widely rolled out.

YTM now displays the latest additions to the library in the history pic.twitter.com/rGUWw3ROXk — Tô com fome (@aquelequenfala) July 4, 2020

