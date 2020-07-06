Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly adopt ‘Z’ branding from the Flip

- Jul. 6th 2020 7:47 am PT

0

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is looking like a fairly exciting device, and apparently it’s also going to be coming with a new name. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Fold 2 is actually going to adopt the company’s “Z” branding scheme.

The original Samsung Galaxy Fold followed the company’s traditional smartphone branding scheme, but the next foldable changed that. The “Galaxy Z Flip” laid the foundation for a new series of smartphones that fold, and now it seems that branding will extend over to the larger Fold.

Samsung’s next foldable smartphone will apparently be called the “Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.”

Personally, I’m no fan of this branding. It feels a bit busy and confusing. After all, Samsung could simply call this product the “Galaxy Z Fold” given the original Galaxy Fold lacked that branding. Whatever the name ends up being, though, there’s a lot to look forward to with this new device. You can read more on what it’s rumored to deliver below.

More on Samsung Galaxy Fold 2:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches