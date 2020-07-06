The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is looking like a fairly exciting device, and apparently it’s also going to be coming with a new name. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Fold 2 is actually going to adopt the company’s “Z” branding scheme.
The original Samsung Galaxy Fold followed the company’s traditional smartphone branding scheme, but the next foldable changed that. The “Galaxy Z Flip” laid the foundation for a new series of smartphones that fold, and now it seems that branding will extend over to the larger Fold.
Samsung’s next foldable smartphone will apparently be called the “Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.”
Personally, I’m no fan of this branding. It feels a bit busy and confusing. After all, Samsung could simply call this product the “Galaxy Z Fold” given the original Galaxy Fold lacked that branding. Whatever the name ends up being, though, there’s a lot to look forward to with this new device. You can read more on what it’s rumored to deliver below.
More on Samsung Galaxy Fold 2:
- Report: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 brings 120Hz display, skips S Pen for ultra-thin glass
- Samsung reportedly lowering price of Galaxy Fold 2, prepping 5G Galaxy Z Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 launch will be online only, still in August
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.