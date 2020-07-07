Deals: HP Convertible Chromebook $270, SanDisk USB-C storage on sale, August Smart Locks, more

Today’s best deals include the HP 14-inch Convertible Chromebook at $270, SanDisk’s USB-C flash drives are on sale, and the August Smart Lock drops again. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s best deals.

HP 14-inch x360 Convertible Chromebook

Today only, Woot offers the HP 14-inch x360 Convertible Chromebook for $270. As a comparison, it typically goes for $380 at retailers like Amazon, which is in line with its original price, as well. Notable features here include a 14-inch HD display with a convertible design. Inside you’ll find 4GB of RAM and a 32GB eMMC drive. It’s a solid budget-friendly buy if you’re also looking for a convertible design.

SanDisk USB-C Flash Drive

Amazon is offering the SanDisk 32GB Ultra USB-C Flash Drive for $10. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked. For those in need of a way to get files from A to B without needing to get the cloud involved, this SanDisk drive is on sale and ready to work. Since it implements USB-C, this solution is ready to work on everything from MacBooks to iPad Pro and Android smartphones to Chromebooks. You anticipate file transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, helping keep wait times to a minimum.

August Smart Lock strikes second-best Amazon price

Amazon is offering the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock for $79. That’s $40 off the typical rate there, is the second-best offer we’ve tracked, and the lowest of 2020. This smart lock from August sports a sleek dark gray colorway that’s bound to class-up your front door. It boasts Wi-Fi connectivity for easy arming and disarming of your front door from a paired smartphone. Furthermore, it can even integrate with everything from Alexa to Assistant

