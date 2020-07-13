‘OnePlus Buds’ will debut on July 21 alongside Nord

Thanks to a collection of previous leaks, we’ve known that OnePlus is finally debuting a pair of truly wireless earbuds this year, and now we’ve got a date. OnePlus Buds will launch on July 21st.

Confirmed on the brand’s official Twitter account, OnePlus is set to finally debut this pair of truly wireless earbuds next week. The “OnePlus Buds” as this tweet confirmed haven’t been officially pictured yet, but sketches of the product like the one seen above give us an idea of what to expect.

Apparently, OnePlus Buds will adopt a design eerily similar to Apple’s AirPods, but in a case that appears to more clearly copy from Google’s Pixel Buds. There was some brief confusion with the name with “OnePlus Pods” being a possibility, but today’s tweet confirms the name as “Buds.” In a brief press release, OnePlus further explains:

Global mobile technology company OnePlus announced today it will unveil the OnePlus Buds, the company’s first-ever true wireless earphones, on July 21. OnePlus Buds are designed to deliver high-quality audio playback and an easy-to-use experience on the go, eliminating all wires for a truly freeing sound experience. ‘With the new OnePlus Buds, we are further building out our portfolio of products that give our users a burdenless experience,’ said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. ‘Our users are looking for the right combination of great sound quality, seamless connectivity and an easy-to-use experience. That’s exactly what the OnePlus Buds will deliver.’

OnePlus also confirmed that Buds will be unveiled right alongside the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone, both being launched on July 21. Stay tuned, as we’ll have full coverage on everything that’s new.

