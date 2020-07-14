To celebrate the recent release of the Ghost Recon Breakpoint AI teammates update, Google Stadia players can enjoy a free weekend on Tom Clancy’s third-person action shoot-em-up.

Announced as part of the UbiFWD event, one notable inclusion was the free weekend from July 16-19 for Google Stadia, Xbox One, PS4, and PC players. If you haven’t already grabbed the title already or were on the fence, you can give it a proper trial run over the upcoming weekend.

While the Pro tier of Stadia is great for building a game library for a reasonably low flat monthly fee, free weekends and game events have been a notable absence from the game-streaming services. This looks like one of the first events of its type on the new gaming platform, and reiterates Ubisoft’s commitment to the platform after the announcement of several new titles coming in late 2020 and early 2021.

AI teammates are coming to Ghost Recon Breakpoint along with a host of other improvements, updates, and a new live event, Resistance. Title Update 2.0.1, coming July 15, will introduce a menu option enabling you to play with a full team of AI Ghosts at your side to follow your orders, execute sync shots, and potentially revive you when things get hairy. AI teammates can be fully customized, both in terms of physical attributes and gear, as well as their main weapon, which affects how they tackle enemy forces. They may prove helpful in Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s Resistance live event, which starts July 16. The Ghosts will undertake a series of missions to help the Outcasts launch a counterattack by assaulting Sentinel outposts and convoys. Completing these missions before the end of the live event on July 29 can get you up to 14 exclusive rewards, all the while affecting the presence of Rebels in Auroa. And if PvP is more your speed, Ghost War is also getting an update that adds a new mode, customization items, and other improvements based on community feedback. All of this is coming in a free update for current Ghost Recon Breakpoint players, and newcomers will have an opportunity to try them out for free as well during the upcoming free weekend. From July 16-19, Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be free to try on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia. All progress made during the free weekend will transfer over to the full game if purchased. The game will also be discounted on the Ubisoft Store for a limited time.

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean you’ll own the game beyond July 19, though. This is strictly a timed free weekend for Stadia players so that you can get a proper taste for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Be sure to log in and enjoy the tactical third-person shooting action — with or without a group of allies.

Thanks @aquelequenfala

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: