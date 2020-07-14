One of the fastest-growing smartphone manufacturers in the world has now expanded its growing UK lineup with the Realme X50 5G.

The package on offer here for under £300 is really impressive, as the Realme X50 5G packs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also a 6.57-inch 1080p LCD display that has an impressive 120Hz refresh rate.

There is also a 4,200mAh battery inside that can be topped up via 30W “Dart Charge” — which is the Realme version of Warp Charge from BBK stablemate OnePlus. The superfast charge speed can take you from 0 to 70% battery in around 30 minutes.

At the rear there is a quad camera setup that included a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a strange B&W monochrome sensor. At the front, the dual punch-hole notch plays host to a 16-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel portrait sensor for bokeh effects.





While it isn’t an explicit “gaming phone” the Realme X50 5G also includes liquid cooling to enhance your gaming sessions when connected to superfast wireless networks. As for availability, you’ll be able to pick up the Realme X50 5G in Ice Silver and Jungle Green, direct from Realme UK, Amazon.co.uk, and even Realme Europe if you live in mainland Europe.

If you order the phone on launch day, you’ll even get a pair of Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds as a bonus. At around £30 they aren’t bad for the money but even better when free.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: