Gaming platforms in 2020 feel like they live and die by their exclusives, and Google Stadia is continuing to grab timed exclusive on some titles. Today, during the latest Connect, Google Stadia announced two more timed exclusives — Super Bomberman R Online and One Hand Clapping.

The Bomberman series has been going for decades at this point, and the latest game is set to take advantage of Stadia’s platform in a big way. Super Bomberman R Online, when it debuts later this year, will be one of Stadia’s first titles to support Crowd Play. That feature allows livestreamers to have fans join their game live.

Super Bomberman R Online supports up to 64 players at once on Stadia with a new “BATTLE 64” mode, which crowns the last man standing. Notably, the game is a sequel to Super Bomberman R, which was a launch title for the Nintendo Switch back in 2017.

Currently, there’s no date for Super Bomberman R Online to release, outside Fall 2020.

Drop bombs and collect power-ups to blast your way through SUPER BOMBERMAN R ONLINE! You can compete against up to 64 players from around the world in this explosive survival battle. With the new BATTLE 64 mode, move from one area to another and blast away your rivals in an epic online survival battle! Fight your way to the end and outlast all other players to be BOMBER ONE!

Beyond Super Bomberman R Online, Google Stadia also picked up an exclusive on the title One Hand Clapping. This musical game takes players through a platformer but with the controls using your voice. It’s an interesting idea, and the game is available today in early access for just $2.99.

Hearing your own voice is strange, right? How about a fun game that teaches you to control it, helps you to feel more comfortable and confident while singing, and guides you to develop a stronger connection to your voice. This connection can be very powerful. There is a reason singing in the shower is so enjoyable and karaoke is so liberating. One Hand Clapping, being uplifting and accessible for everyone, sets out to make you a believer. Interact with a virtual, colorful world and solve puzzles with melody, rhythm, and harmony. How you do it is completely up to you: no matter if you prefer singing, whistling, humming, or even using an instrument, One Hand Clapping will be your unique musical journey! “EARLY ACCESS GAME” – Experience a 2D platformer with a very unique mechanic: change the world with your voice! One Hand Clapping lets you discover the power that rests within your vocal cords while solving unique puzzles that will require rhythm and a good ear. You must build confidence in your singing voice and explore several different mechanics to overcome harmonic and pitch-focused challenges. Don’t be afraid of hitting the wrong notes, it is all about taking risks and learning from your mistakes. Find out how far your voice can take you!

