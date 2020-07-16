For the past couple of years, Asus has helped lead the charge when it comes to gaming smartphones. Soon, we’re expecting another new device from the company in the Asus ROG Phone 3, and now we’ve got our first look.

Courtesy of Evan Blass through Patreon, an image of the Asus ROG Phone 3 has leaked that reveals that not a whole lot has changed. There’s the same central LED-lit logo, the same camera placement, and the same basic design aesthetic, too.

Instead of a big overall change, it’s clear Asus is simply refining its design. The edges aren’t as sharp and uninviting this time around, but rather curved in many places. This is obvious on the camera module, especially. The front panel is also calmer too, with no band around the earpiece, keeping attention on the screen and not the bezels.

Hardware features seem mostly unchanged, too. There’s still a pair of buttons along the right side of the device and the peripheral attachment port on the opposite side. Dual speakers are still present on the front too, which is always nice to see. It seems like the fan is still in place as well, but it’s definitely less pronounced now. You can see all of this pretty clearly when comparing the newer phone (left) to the previous generation (right).

There is one notable upgrade, though. Instead of just two cameras, there are three. Plus, the main sensor has been upgraded from 48MP to 64MP.

Rumor has it Asus will be launching the ROG Phone 3 within the next week or two, so stay tuned for full coverage on that launch.

