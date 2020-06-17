ASUS ROG Phone 3 specs leak w/ 6,000 mAh battery, 16GB RAM, drops headphone jack

- Jun. 17th 2020 7:50 am PT

0

ASUS has been making one of the best gaming smartphones for the past couple of years, and it’s looking like the third-generation is right around the corner. Now, thanks to a leaked listing for the phone, we know what specs the ASUS ROG Phone 3 will pack under the hood.

As spotted by the folks over at XDA, a listing on TENAA reveals almost a complete list of specs for the ROG Phone 3.

What’s this latest gaming phone going to bring to the table? As per usual, it’s going all-out. The overclocked (3.09GHz) Snapdragon 865 chipset will be paired with an Adreno 650 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

There’s also an under-display fingerprint sensor mentioned with Android 10 and ASUS’ own UI available on the device as well as a huge 6,000 mAh battery to power all of this. That battery, too, charges at 30W.

Perhaps the biggest reveal on this specs list for the ROG Phone 3 is the lack of a headphone jack. In both the available pictures and a brief description, it certainly looks like this phone will ditch the audio port completely.

There are still a few things left to learn about the ROG Phone 3, but this has provided a lot of insight on ASUS’ next device. We also know, too, that the ROG Phone 3 will come pre-loaded with Google Stadia.

More on ASUS:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Asus

Asus
ASUS ROG Phone

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches