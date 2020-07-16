Google Contacts will soon gain a fairly standard “Trash” feature, like Gmail, Photos, and even Android. Available on the web, it results in a two-step process for deleting contacts.

Trash makes it much easier for users to recover contacts they’ve accidentally deleted.

When you delete a contact, it will first go to Trash. Contacts will be permanently removed after 30 days, but users until then can view all details and “Recover.” There’s also the ability to “Delete forever” at any time.

The folder will appear underneath “Other contact” in the web sidebar. Google notes that “Trash will contain contacts deleted on any device — web, Android, iOS, and more — but you can only view and manage Trash on the web.”

It’s rolling out now to contacts.google.com and will be fully available for personal and G Suite accounts over the next two weeks.

Admins: There is no admin control for this feature.

