The OnePlus Gallery 3.12.33 update is now adding a dedicated Google Cast button so that you can beam your content from your phone to your Chromecast devices.

This feature has surfaced as part of the recent Android 11 Beta 2 update for OnePlus 8 series hardware — which rolled out over the past 48 hours (via XDA). With Google Photos and several other gallery replacement apps offering Cast features for some time, this is a long overdue but welcome inclusion.

For those already updated to Android 11 Beta 2 on their OnePlus 8 series device, when you launch the 3.12.33 OnePlus Gallery update on your smartphone, you’ll be greeted with the familiar Google Cast logo in the upper right of the top bar menu. Tapping will let you beam your content directly to your smart displays, TVs, and Chromecast hardware.

We’re not sure if this feature will be limited to OnePlus 8 devices when Android 11 arrives, but we could see it come to a future OxygenOS Open Beta build for older devices. This might not be a huge feature for those without a Chromecast or smart TV but it makes it much easier to stick with the stock OnePlus Gallery over competing options like Google Photos.

It’s worth noting that reports suggest that you can sideload the OnePlus Gallery 3.12.33 .apk file and get the feature working on OnePlus 8 Pro devices running OxygenOS 10.5.11 but your mileage may vary. You can find the latest OnePlus Gallery .apk file on APKmirror.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: