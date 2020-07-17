Mobvoi’s TicPods series has delivered a handful of solid truly wireless earbud offerings for Android users, and a new option is right around the corner. Mobvoi is currently teasing its “Earbuds Gesture” ahead of launch and they promise 50-hour battery life.

In a promotional email going out to fans, Mobvoi is teasing the arrival of “Earbuds Gesture.” The new pair of truly wireless earbuds are apparently set to go live on Indiegogo in the coming days, but the early listing confirms some key features.

Perhaps most interestingly, Mobvoi is promising 50 hours of battery life on these earbuds, a figure that any competitor would be jealous of. Where most offer 20-30 hours at most, Mobvoi is really pushing battery life forward.

How is this accomplished? The case, for one thing, has a 500mAh battery inside. That’s a fair bit larger than the average, but part of the key here too is in the buds themselves. Apparently, they’ll offer 10 hours of playback on a single charge. That rivals even Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+, which have set the standard for TWE battery life.

The design here isn’t anything revolutionary, but it seems like the best of both worlds for the company. The original TicPods design had silicone tips, but were physically huge in your ear. The sequel, TicPods 2, ditched those tips and managed an impressively small design. With Mobvoi Earbuds Gesture, the small design remains but with silicone tips available too.

For their namesake, too, the TicMotion gestures from TicPods 2 will be available here with head gestures to accept or deny a phone call.

Mobvoi hasn’t disclosed a price yet, but we’ll update this article when that information is available.

