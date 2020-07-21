LG Velvet launches in the US for $599 w/ Snapdragon 765G

The LG Velvet launched earlier this year in a few regions around the globe, but the company was silent on a US debut. Today, LG has confirmed that Velvet will arrive Stateside starting July 22nd. Here’s what you need to know.

Starting tomorrow, Velvet will be available firstly from AT&T. Later on this summer, the phone will also debut at Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile. How much will it cost? $599, well below the expectations of most people.

Velvet is based on Qualcomm’s “mid-range” Snapdragon 765G chipset. That means it’s not quite as powerful as flagships with the Snapdragon 865, but it still packs 5G compatibility and enough speed for the vast majority of consumers. The phone also packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (with microSD), and a triple-camera array. There’s a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP depth camera. The 6.8-inch OLED display is of FHD resolution, too. A 4,300 mAh battery provides power and charges over USB-C or Qi. The phone also still retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and uses an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. It’s also IP68 certified.

Notably, LG is using some new color variants in the US. Velvet will be available in Aurora Gray, Aurora Silver, Aurora Red, and Pink White in the States. You can see all four pictured below.

We’ll have a review of the LG Velvet in the coming days. This article will also be continually updated as the device is available for sale from carriers and/or through other channels in the US.

