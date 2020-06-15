LG’s latest attempt in the smartphone space launched earlier this year in the LG Velvet, but the company was pretty quiet on how widely the phone would be available. Now, the LG Velvet has been confirmed to launch in Europe, North America, and several other regions around the globe.

In a press release today, LG confirms that the LG Velvet will launch in “key” markets in Europe starting this month. Specifically, the phone will be launching in Germany, Italy, Spain, Hungary, and Poland to start its global expansion. In the “weeks ahead,” LG will also be launching Velvet in North America — potentially the United States — as well as countries in Asia, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

As a reminder, the LG Velvet is a step down from a typical flagship, offering premium features such as 5G, wireless charging, and a premium design, but with a more affordable price and processor with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. The device has a 6.8-inch OLED display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 4,300 mAh battery, IP68 water resistance, and Android 10.

Notably, too, LG highlights the DualScreen accessory for Velvet in this press release. Like others, it has an identical 6.8-inch display and connects to the Velvet over USB-C. Unlike the V60, this accessory will be sold separately.

