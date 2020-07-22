Motorola Edge is up to $400 off in today’s best deals, plus Nest WiFi bundles, more

Moto Edge is down to $500 in today’s best deals, plus offers on Google Nest WiFi Systems, and TicWatch C2 is $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $400 on Motorola’s latest Edge/+ 5G

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $500 as a pre-order. Normally fetching $700, this handset will be launching on July 31 and is now $200 off ahead of time. This is the best price so far and a chance to score Motorola’s latest at a discount for the first time. Moto Edge sports a 6.7-inch OLED Endless Edge display with 90Hz refresh rate alongside 5G connectivity. A triple camera array rests along the back of the device, delivering a 64MP main sensor alongside telephoto and 2x optical zoom lenses. A 4,500mAh battery offers all-day usage and a Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor powers the entire experience.

Google’s Nest WiFi System comes bundled with Nest Hub

BuyDig is currently offering the Google Nest WiFi Router and Point System bundled with a Nest Hub for $299. Typically buying both would run you $359 right now, with today’s offer saving you $60 and matching the best we’ve seen in months. This 802.11ac Wi-Fi package from Google is capable of dishing out 3,800 square feet of coverage, blanketing your space in snappy connectivity while doubling as an Assistant speaker. With support for up to 2.2Gb/s speeds, this system is ready to handle the demands of your household’s streaming, gaming, and web browsing needs. Throw in the Nest Hub, and you’ll upgrade your Assistant smart home in one fell swoop.

TicWatch C2 Smartwatch for $140

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch C2 Wear OS Smartwatch for $140. Down from $200, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon low. This smartwatch delivers a 1.3-inch circular AMOLED display complete with compatibility for both iOS and Android smartphones, thanks to Wear OS. Battery life clocks in at two days per charge, and a stainless steel case pairs with genuine leather straps to add some style into the mix. Learn more in our hands-on review.

