Google offers free Photo book shipping in Europe and US for limited time

- Jul. 24th 2020 5:10 am PT

Google Photos is now offering free Photo Book shipping for a limited time to those based in the US and Europe.

If you weren’t aware, Google Photos Photo Books are a way to print out and preserve your precious memories in a bound book-style format. Because of that, they make for a great souvenir or gift for a friend or loved one. You can make Photo Books of any images currently uploaded to your Google Photos library with the ability to adjust and tweak layouts for that perfectly organized physical photo album.

Considering that Google Photo Book shipping usually starts at €5.99 in the EU and $9.99 in the US (for economy shipping), this is quite a significant discount. Even more so when you consider that a 20-page Photo Book starts at €12.99 in the EU and $9.99 in the US. You can see the full Photo Book price list on thee official support pages or below:

Prices

7-inch Softcover: €12.99 for 20 pages / $9.99 for 20 pages

9-inch Hardcover: €22.99 for 20 pages / $19.99 for 20 pages

Shipping

Economy: 5-8 business days, €5.99 / $5.99

Priority: 4-7 business days, €13.99 / $12.99

If you are based in Europe, the shipping discount should pop up when you launch the dedicated Photo Books section within Google Photos (as seen below). This promotion will only run until July 26, so you’ll have to be quick to get that prime discount on some of your best smartphone photography.

The discount is applied to your cart when you come to place your order, although it will only apply to “economy” shipping. You don’t have long to take advantage of this free shipping offer with a Google Photos Photo Book, so be sure to get the discount while it’s hot!

