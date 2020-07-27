As the holiday shopping season got underway back in November, Google introduced price match requests for its first-party hardware shop. The Google Store is now expanding price matching to encompass another popular US retailer and 22 more countries.

As spotted by Android Police, the Google Store’s price match policy now applies to 23 countries in total. It was previously only available in the US from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. The expansion today adds B&H to the stateside list of “authorized retailers,” while Puerto Rico is now included.

There 23 new countries (and territory) are as follows:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom

These requests must be made during the buyer’s remorse period, which is 15 calendar days or 30 days for the Nest Thermostat. To verify, you must “provide a live link to the promo or webpage that verifies the price,” while “PDFs, screenshots, pictures, or individual price quotes are not accepted.”

The full retailer list is available here, and other terms include:

Online pricing must be in the same currency as the currency used to purchase the qualifying product on Google Store.

The advertised price must be for the same model (same color and memory, if applicable).

The advertised price must still be in effect when the adjustment is requested (no rain checks if Google Store is out of stock).

For phones, price match is available for Unlocked models only; we’re unable to match pricing for carrier models.

Google reserves the right to decline a price match if we suspect fraud or unauthorized reseller activity.

Only 2 per customer per model.

This standard policy should make the Google Store a more attractive place to shop.

