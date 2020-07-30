Back in 2018, Google introduced web links to quickly open blank Docs, Forms, and Sheets. Over the years, it expanded to most other G Suite services, with Adobe Acrobat and Spark now supporting several .new shortcuts.

Adobe “collaborated” with Google in hopes of providing a “streamlined way to get things done.” It specifically doesn’t want users to be “stuck scouring the web just to get things done.”

Starting today, just type PDF.new into your browser to easily create a free Adobe Acrobat PDF from any Microsoft Office or image file, or Sign.new to create a PDF form that you can fill, sign, save, and send. No pen, paper, or printer? No problem.

What if you specifically want to convert a JPG to a PDF? We have the answer with JPGtoPDF.new.

Or, maybe you have a massive PDF file that you just need to make manageable. Type CompressPDF.new to reduce its file size for easy sending or sharing.

All four shortcuts let you drag and drop a document. Their straightforward naming scheme is quite clever. Meanwhile, Adobe also has Create.new to “easily create stand out social media content with Adobe Spark Post.” The service offers templates, images, icons, stickers, and fonts.

In addition to the .new shortcuts from Adobe, Google today also announced:

podcast.new from Spotify-owned Anchor, which already has playlist.new, to record a new episode

blog.new and post.new from WordPress

There are over 200 .new domains spanning productivity, business services, and creativity after Google Registry released the domain extension last year. You can browse all of them at whats.new with a category breakdown.

They join Google’s extensions for AppScript, Calendar, Docs, Forms, Keep, Meet, Sheet, Sites, and Slides, which support appending /2 to switch between multiple signed-in accounts.

