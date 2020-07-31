Live TV streaming services are a big deal nowadays, though most are raising prices constantly. Philo TV is one of the most affordable at just $20/month, and now it’s adding support for Chromecast.

Philo today announced (via CordCuttersNews) that it is working on a new feature called Philo Connect. This new feature would allow subscribers to cast content from their mobile devices to any nearby TV screen, sort of like how Spotify Connect works with speakers.

The first step in bringing Philo Connect to customers is to deliver a long-requested feature — Chromecast support.

Andrew McCollum, CEO of Philo explains:

Chromecast support has been one of our most requested features, allowing subscribers to play Philo content on television screens. We wanted to go beyond just Chromecast support to create a better way to seamlessly watch content on all of your devices, a feature we are calling Philo Connect

In the future, Philo Connect will work with iOS, Fire TV, Roku, and the web too. Chromecast was just the “first step” in building out the platform.

More on Chromecast:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: