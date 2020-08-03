With its Android Automotive OS, Google has been helping to offer a more powerful, modern infotainment system to car manufacturers. That system has only debuted on a few models to date, but it’s going to make an expansion in the next few years as Android Automotive is being adopted by Groupe PSA.

You may not have heard of Groupe PSA before, but you’ve likely heard of the brands under this company. The list includes several European car brands such as Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, and others. Groupe PSA is actually the second-largest car manufacturer in Europe.

In a brief announcement posted to LinkedIn, Groupe PSA confirms that it has inked a deal with Google to have Android Automotive powering its vehicles. This partnership won’t manifest in consumer vehicles immediately, but rather will start on 2023 models.

From 2023, Groupe PSA customers will have access to Android powered infotainment systems. New PSA services will be made available. Groupe PSA continues its digital transformation and its collaboration with Google. Android Automotive OS will enable Groupe PSA to improve agility and efficiency while providing personalized interfaces to customers in the car.

Android Automotive OS has launched so far on vehicles from Polestar and Volvo, and is expected to expand to other brands in the future. Most notably, GM has plans to start using Android Automotive in 2021 on select vehicles from Chevrolet, Cadillac, and other brands.

