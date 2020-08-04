Report: Google commissions Samsung to build a new chip for tracking body movements

- Aug. 4th 2020 10:12 am PT

0

Samsung is one of the biggest chipset manufacturers in the world, and according to a report from Korea the company is getting two big new orders, and one of them comes from Google for a chip that tracks body movement.

ETNews reports that Samsung received two big contracts lately. One comes from Cisco to manufacture the company’s next-gen chip for its networking equipment. The other order, though, comes from Google directly.

Google designed a few of its own chipsets including the Pixel Visual Core and Titan M, both used in Pixel smartphones, but this new chip would apparently be used for tracking body movements. The exact use case for such a chip isn’t totally clear, but given the state of Wear OS and Google’s interest in buying Fitbit, it seems incredibly likely this chip is destined for wearable devices.

Apparently, under the terms of this contract, Samsung would be responsible for the chip’s design and production. Typically, a chip foundry will only manufacture a chip that’s been designed, but the extra effort from Samsung is reportedly a strategy to take over more of TSMC’s market share as Samsung continues to grow its chip business.

The worth of Samsung’s contract with Google was not confirmed in this report. Notably, another recent report mentioned that Google would potentially source Samsung for its own smartphone processor, but it seems like this order is not for that “whitechapel” chip.

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google

Google

Stay up to date on news from Google headquarters. Be the first to learn about plans for Android, Google Plus, Google Apps, and more!
Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones such as the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note 10.

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches