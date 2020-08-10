Google Stadia’s most exciting exclusive to date, Orcs Must Die 3, is picking up its first major update on the platform. Available now for all users, Orcs Must Die 3 now includes weekly challenges.

This new game mode, the third available when starting up Orcs Must Die 3, challenges players with twists on existing maps. Instead of playing each level as usual, the game may tweak the number of enemies, health/mana, trap budgets, and more to make the levels more difficult.

Weekly challenges in Orcs Must Die 3 open up on Mondays and close out on Sundays with a leaderboard for players to try and rank on. These weekly challenges will rotate in and out and, while “frozen,” players can practice that challenge to hone their skills.

Weekly Challenges: There will be 8 new Weekly Challenges in this update, with more to come!

Challenges are played on existing maps with specific hero and loadout requirements. Each challenge is unique, created by changing core gameplay variables such as: Number of waves Enemies encountered Health Mana Available coin Health regeneration and more!

One challenge will be ‘active’ at a time, and challenges that are not ‘active’ will be marked ‘frozen’.

Challenges will be active for one week, from Monday through Sunday. The game will display the date for the next transition, or a countdown if the next transition is in less than 24 hours.

When a challenge is active, players may set high scores on the leaderboard. Frozen challenges will also be available to play for practice or 5 skulling, but their leaderboards will not be updated.

Frozen leaderboards will display all scores set during the last active period. This means if you rank #1 during the active week, you will be #1 during all the frozen weeks too!

When a challenge becomes active again, its leaderboard will be wiped and everyone will compete be able to compete for high scores again.

Along with this new game mode, Orcs Must Die 3 is also squashing bugs in this post-launch update. Performance during Endless mode should be improved, various barricade issues have been patched, and the frustrating bug that prevented players from walking past dead enemies has also been fixed. The full changelog is available over on Reddit.

As you’d expect from Stadia, the update is already live with no waiting time the next time you’re ready to play.

