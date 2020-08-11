Android Auto rolling out Calendar and in-car Settings app

Android Auto’s big revamp last year introduced a new bottom bar and launcher interface. However, the new look removed some features found in the original experience. Google is now bringing back Calendar functionality with a dedicated app, while in-car Android Auto settings are also coming.

The old Auto was centered around an assistive feed that surfaced useful cards, like events from your calendar that feature locations. Android Auto is now getting a Calendar app that obviates the current Assistant shortcut that only reads out — but does not show — your upcoming appointments.

A feed shows all-day occurrences up top, while other events are listed below with the time range and color listed underneath. These are the personal calendars synced to your phone. To the right are useful shortcuts for starting navigation and quickly placing a call.

Meanwhile, Android Auto is getting an in-car Settings app. Featuring the same blue icon found on phones, it’s organized by Notifications and General. Like before, you can show/hide messages and media, as well as disable “sound for notifications.”





Next, users can control whether media automatically resumes, as well as enable/disable the weather icon and temperature next to other status information in the top-right corner. Like Calendar, this was another feature that used to appear as a card in the main feed. It first returned to Android late last year. Lastly, you still have the option to just “access on phone screen.”

The Android Auto Calendar and Settings apps will be rolling out over the coming month to Android 6.0+ devices.

