Samsung has started to roll out an update to Galaxy A51 and A71 devices in India with a number of enhanced privacy features under the AltZLife branding.

The AltZLife update was announced in an official blog post, and should now be available to anyone with a Galaxy A51 or Galaxy A71 unit in India. It will add a number of options seen recently on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 series hardware. If you do get updated, you’ll be able to access the Single Take camera mode, enhanced Pro mode, Quick Share features plus Quick Switch. Quick Switch allows you to create a private instance of an application like the Gallery, which can be accessed by double-tapping the power button.

This added security with the AltZLife update ensures that your private data remains more secure, as it also requires authentication after the double-tap gesture has been used. Samsung notes that you will have to use a different activation method than your lockscreen PIN or pattern — enhancing the security factor.

When a user double clicks on the power button in normal mode, authentication is required before entering the private mode of the same app. This authentication is different from normal unlocking of the smartphone. When switching from private to normal mode, no authentication is required. Quick Switch is also useful even if the application does not have dual instances in private and normal mode.

Any apps that you want to have secure alternative access to are protected by Samsung Knox within the Secure Folder on Galaxy smartphones. Switching back from private mode to normal mode doesn’t require any added PIN, pattern, or passcode.

AltZLife comes with two features—Quick Switch and Content Suggestions—which help provide a private and secured experience to consumers. The on-device AI solution allows all processing to take place within the device, and does not require interaction with any server or cloud.

Content Suggestions are another key component of the AltZLife update. This is an on-device AI solution that forces all processing to occur locally. No interactions with Samsung’s own cloud solutions are needed, meaning that your device is technically more secure.

We’re not sure if Samsung is planning on bringing this AltZLife update to other regions. However, for those in India, you should be able to get the update on your device right now.

