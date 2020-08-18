Pixel 4 is up to $400 off, Sony Xperia 1 is $598, more in today’s best deals

Today’s best deals include Pixel 4 at up to $400 off, plus Sony Xperia 1 is $350 off, and Samsung Chromebook is discounted. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 4 is up to $400 off

Amazon offers Google Pixel 4 128GB for $650. That’s a $250 savings and a match of the Amazon all-time low. However, if you’re willing to activate today, that number drops to $600 at Best Buy, but additional fees will apply depending on the carrier.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25-hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review. While a new generation of devices is here, Pixel 4 is still a solid phone, especially with today’s mammoth discount.

Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone at $350 off

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone for $598. Down from its $948 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 37% in savings, beats our previous mention by $200, and marks a new all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 1 manages to differentiate itself from other Android handsets with a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display. Around back there’s a triple-lens camera system complemented by Eye autofocus and 10FPS burst shooting. There are also two built-in SIM card slots, Dolby Atmos audio, IP65 water-resistance, and 128GB of onboard storage. Learn more in our hands-on coverage.

Samsung Chromebook 4

B&H is currently offering the Samsung 15-inch Chromebook 4 starting at $250 for the 32GB configuration. Down from $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention for the 2020 low. This is also the best we’ve tracked in months. The 64GB model is also on sale for $300.

Packed into this Chromebook, you’ll find 4GB worth of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage as well as a 15.6-inch display alongside a robust “military-grade” build. On top of that, you’ll be able to enjoy up to 10.5-hours of battery life per charge, Google Assistant features, and more. In terms of ports, look for USB-C as well as dual USB 3.0 inputs. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Shop more deals from $200.

