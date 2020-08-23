For a few months now, we’ve been slowly learning more about Google’s next streaming device, which will be powered by Android TV instead of being a simple Chromecast. Today, two new Google devices have shown up at the FCC, which we believe to be the first-party Android TV and its remote.

Before a device with wireless capabilities can go on sale in the United States, it needs to be specifically approved by the FCC. This morning, Google submitted paperwork for two new devices with model numbers GZRNL and G9N9N.

From the description of GZRNL as an “Interactive Media Streaming Device,” we believe that this could be Google’s much-anticipated Android TV dongle, codenamed Sabrina and poised to be a successor to the Chromecast Ultra.

Digging further into its listing, we find a card-shaped FCC label that, if this is indeed for the Android TV dongle, would likely go on the rear. Beyond that, the FCC shows that this GZRNL device only supports WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, as you’d expect.

Meanwhile, G9N9N is simply listed as a “Wireless Device,” which offers very little the way of clues. However, by looking at a diagram showing the device’s FCC label and location, we see that the label will be found “under the power cover.” This could indicate that we’re looking at the matching remote to go with the Android TV dongle, as most remotes have a “power cover” to hold the batteries in place.

Beyond that, the only other thing we stand to learn about this potential remote is that the only kind of connection it uses is Bluetooth. All the interesting parts of these FCC listings, such as pictures revealing what these two devices are, are locked behind the FCC’s temporary confidentiality until late January. Both of these devices are notably “Made in Thailand” as Google seeks to diversify its supply chain.

As we also noted the last time a mystery device showed up at the FCC, these new model numbers GZRNL and G9N9N don’t seem to line up with any past product lines that Google has offered. Past Chromecasts have typically used model numbers that reference Star Trek, such as NC2-6A5 loosely referencing NCC-1701.

