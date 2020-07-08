A new piece of Google hardware passed through the Federal Communications Commission this evening. There are not too many details to glean from the filing, but it’s likely the rumored “sabrina” Android TV-powered dongle.

The GXCA6 model name does not fit too closely with any previous numbering schemes. It does start with a “G” — which follows Pixel phones and Pixel Buds — and not an “H” for Smart Displays, speakers, and the Stadia Controller.

Only three other Google products have been classified as a “wireless device”: 2nd-generation Jacquard Tag, Google Clips, and the Daydream View controller.

Basic specs reveal the presence of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, while our biggest hint is provided by the FCC ID. “Printed at the bottom of the device,” the shape roughly matches the “sabrina” Android TV dongle that we first reported about, and then was subsequently leaked:

It’s an oval compared to the all previous round Chromecasts. The Bluetooth radio could be for the remote and pairing process, while the Wi-Fi connectivity is straightforward.

Assuming this is a Chromecast successor, the GXCA6 model number could be another sci-fi reference given past choices:

The original Chromecast was “H2G2-42” in reference to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and how 42 is the “Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.”

The second-generation Chromecast’s NC2-6A5 — or NC^2 and 6A5, hexadecimal for 1701 — is the NCC-1701 registry number belonging to the USS Enterprise.

Last year’s third-generation Chromecast is NC2-6A5-B — another Enterprise.

Chromecast Ultra’s NC2-6A5-D is the Enterprise captained by Picard.

Of course, this could be another device entirely. Google occasionally makes one-off products and accessories.

Updating…

