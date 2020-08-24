Google Stadia’s game library has slowly been growing over the past year and, in the past several months, Bethseda’s Elder Scrolls Online has been one of the biggest additions. Now, the game has picked up an update that includes native 4K support.

In a changelog posted to its website on Sunday, Elder Scrolls Online v6.1.5 has delivered some new changes to the base game and the Stonethorn DLC pack, but for Stadia specifically, it delivers two key changes. The first of those is support for native 4K resolution. Stadia attempts to play all games at 4K on supported devices such as the Chromecast Ultra, but with some games it ends up upscaling the content from a lower rendered resolution. Now, Elder Scrolls Online joins the list of games that run natively at 4K on Stadia.

Beyond that, Stadia’s version of Elder Scrolls Online now also supports HDR. As with other games, this is a feature enabled within Stadia’s settings and only applies on compatible displays. The changelog does note, however, that a “stronger blue tint” may be present when in darker areas.

Also included in this update are some assorted bug fixes. You can check out the full, Stadia-centric changelog as follows. The update is already available on Stadia.

Enabled the High Dynamic Range (HDR) setting for Stadia! This can be enabled or disabled from the Stadia app settings. Click here for exact instructions.

Please note some scenes with darker areas may display a stronger blue tint while HDR is enabled.

Native 4K resolution is now available.

First time players on Chromecast will need to first create a new ESO account or link an existing ESO account here.

Updated the Controls Menu to use icons for gamepad bindings.

Fixed an issue that prevented you from changing gamepad keybinds from the controls menu while automatic input switching was enabled.

Updated some error and disclaimer text.

Fixed an issue where you could be kicked to the login screen and unable to log in after joining a group.

Updated an error message to include Stadia when attempting to log into ESO with a platform-specific account from outside that platform.

The game will now swap to Keyboard Mode if a keyboard input is received while in Gamepad Mode.

Fixed an issue where you were unable to mount or open your map if using the PS4 DualShock Touchpad.

Fixed several issues where some game settings failed to save.

Fixed an issue where you could not be invited to a group unless both players were friends in-game.

Fixed an issue where players invited to a group who were already in a group did not receive any error message. Inviting players will now also receive an error message.

