Google Stadia adds Super Bomberman R Online next week, free w/ Pro

- Aug. 25th 2020 8:50 am PT

0

During its last Stadia Connect, Google revealed that Konami was bringing Super Bomberman R Online to the platform as an exclusive debut. Now, we’re getting an official release date and pricing for the game.

Super Bomberman is a long-running series, with the game’s last title being Super Bomberman R for the Nintendo Switch back in 2017. In this latest iteration, Konami is jumping in on the Battle Royale trend with its special “Battle 64” mode that drops players onto a classic map to see who’s the last one standing. That should be especially fun for Crowd Play and Super Bomberman R Online will be the first title to widely support the feature.

As Kotaku points out, another addition to this game that long-time Bomberman fans may remember is the return of “Louies.” The kangaroo-looking characters act as power-ups that players can ride to use special abilities and, if it comes to it, act as a one-time shield against a blast.

Super Bomberman R Online arrives on Google Stadia on September 1 — just a week from today. The game is technically completely free, but on Stadia, that requires holding a Pro account. If you’re using Stadia’s free tier, though, you’ll be able to pick up the “Premium Edition” bundle for $10 to get the entire game.

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Stadia

Google Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.
Google Stadia games

Google Stadia games

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches