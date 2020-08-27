Back in June, Google redesigned Photos for Android and iOS with simplified navigation and an “Explore” map. The visual revamp was thorough, but it did not touch every element. Google Photos is now readying a new editor that looks more modern and is simpler to use.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

The new editor heavily leverages carousels, with the one at the bottom being the primary way to switch tools. It starts with a new “Suggestions” section that houses the “Auto” option and other ones suited to your current image.

“Crop” provides the standard tools with an auto option again at the left, followed by three actions and reset. Manual rotation and cropping capabilities are above.

“Adjust” has a wide range of controls: Exposure, Contrast, Whites, Highlights, Shadows, Blacks, Saturation, Warmth, Tint, Skin tone, Blue tone, Pop, and Vignette. Upon selection, a slider with numeric values that you drag appears below.

“Filters” is straightforward and there are a dozen or so options that provide a small preview. There are many more than the current editor.

“More” rounds out this new Google Photos editor. You’ll find Markup/doodling here, followed by third-party editing apps that you have installed.

Overall, the new UI is cleaner, smooth, and more modern. It feels well thought out as Google for the past several years has just added tabs to the old interface.

As you can see in our video, what we enabled today (as first spotted by Jane Manchun Wong) is pretty stable. There are reports that it’s already rolling out to some users. It will hopefully become available sooner than later on Android and iOS.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

