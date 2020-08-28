Google Fiber now recommends Philo for lower-cost TV streaming

Earlier this year Google Fiber dropped its TV offering and decided to instead offer streaming services to its customers. Now, Google Fiber is partnering with the affordable Philo TV as its third option.

Previously offering Google’s own YouTube TV as well as fuboTV, Google Fiber now recommends Philo TV to customers. Philo doesn’t have as extensive of a lineup as YouTube TV, only offering 60 channels, but it offers those channels and select on-demand content for just $20 per month, a far cry from what YouTube TV costs these days.

We’re continuing to work to make it easier to find the TV and video content you want with more streaming choices available for our internet customers. We’re thrilled to welcome Philo as a new streaming partner. Philo offers over 60 channels of live and on-demand TV for just $20 a month, providing yet another affordable way to watch your favorite shows. Philo joins YouTube TV and fuboTV as one of our streaming offerings, and we’re working to make it even easier to get the streaming options our customers want.

This partnership only sees Google actively pushing/recommending Philo TV to its Fiber customers, but of course, customers are free to use whatever services they prefer. You can sign up for Philo TV here.

