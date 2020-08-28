Following the debut of the mid-range OnePlus Nord, it seems the company isn’t done with lowering the barrier of entry to its lineup. Today, a report claims that “OnePlus Clover” is around the corner with a $200 price tag and the specs to match.

Android Central today reported on OnePlus Clover, an entry-level smartphone that an “insider source” confirmed could be launching “imminently.” The device apparently aims for a price around $200.

Clover allegedly offers up a Snapdragon 460 chipset to power the experience which is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. That’s a big step down from the Snapdragon 765G in the OnePlus Nord and Snapdragon 730 in the Pixel 4a, but it’s also probably better than the MediaTek alternatives we usually see at this price point. OnePlus Clover will also apparently use a 6.52-inch display, but it will be an LCD panel at just HD+/720p resolution.

Further on the spec sheet listed, there’s mention of microSD support and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. A 13MP primary camera sits on the back which has two, 2MP auxiliary lenses.

Rounding things out there’s a headphone jack which, notably, would make this the first device from OnePlus to offer that “feature” in over two years. Another big highlight here is the use of a massive 6,000 mAh battery that also supports 18W fast charging. By comparison, OnePlus Nord uses a 4,115 mAh. So… wow.

Apparently, OnePlus Clover will be launching in markets globally and, unlike Nord, that includes the United States. That lines up with a previous quote from OnePlus itself where the company teased more affordable devices hitting the market.

The $200 price point puts OnePlus in the midst of a pretty competitive market and, really, there’s not a whole lot here that makes the company stand out aside from perhaps the battery capacity. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if the full reveal or other details change that tone.

