OnePlus Buds are now available in gray in the United States

- Aug. 31st 2020 12:59 pm PT

After years of waiting, OnePlus finally released its own pair of truly wireless earbuds this year with the OnePlus Buds. In the US, the Buds only debuted in white, but today, OnePlus has officially opened up sales of the gray color variant.

Live now on OnePlus.com, anyone can go pick up a pair of OnePlus Buds in the gray color. Given the relentless onslaught of AirPods clones that come in white, this gray color is a welcome option that, for many, is the only color they’d want to buy.

Pricing, of course, sits the same at $79 and the gray color extends out to the case too. There’s also a nice tweak to the earbuds themselves with a small red ring around the reflective touchpad. The blue color that’s not coming to the US certainly turns heads, but overall I think this gray color might be the best one overall.

In our review of OnePlus Buds, we praised the product for having an affordable price, good sound quality, and solid integration with Android, thanks to Fast Pair support. These are still best when paired to a OnePlus phone, but they get a whole lot right for an affordable price point.

