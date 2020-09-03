Another day, another collection of mid-range smartphones to tackle with the official release of the Oppo F17 and F17 Pro in India.

The duo of smartphones come with some slightly different configurations including different chipsets from Qualcomm and MediaTek, respectively, which is an intriguing decision itself.

Both smartphones look more or less identical, with 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with 60Hz refresh rates and in-display fingerprint readers. The Oppo F17 packs in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, while the Oppo F17 Pro comes with the MediaTek Helio P95. You’ll also notice that the F17 comes with a teardop display notch, while the F17 Pro comes with an upper left dual punch-hole.

The Oppo F17 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB, while the F17 Pro packs in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. At the rear, there is no noticeable difference between both devices, with quad rear camera setups exactly the same.







That means a 48-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, plus two monochromatic 2-megapixel sensors. At the front the Oppo F17 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the F17 Pro packs in a 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel depth sensor. Both smartphones come with 4,000mAh batteries that can be topped up at 30W charge speeds.

Pricing details and release dates are a bit of a mess right now, as the Oppo F17 Pro is set to launch on September 7 for INR 23,000 or around $315. The Oppo F17 pricing and release details are not yet known. You’ll be able to pick up both devices in blue, black, and a metallic white.

