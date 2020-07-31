Oppo Reno 4 Pro goes official w/ Snapdragon 720G, $470 price tag

- Jul. 31st 2020 5:13 am PT

0

Hot on the heels of the OnePlus Nord, BBK teammate Oppo has now officially unveiled the mid-range Reno 4 Pro globally.

Measuring in at 6.5 inches, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with very minor curves at the display edges. There is a slight bezel on all sides of the display, with an upper left punch-hole cutout being par for the course here.

The smartphone is an odd mix, as it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G rather than the Snapdragon 765G — which is steadily becoming the “go-to” mid-range Android smartphone chipset in 2020. That processor is paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged using Oppo’s 65W SuperVOOC charging tech. You can actually take the battery from 0 to 100% in just 36 minutes using that power brick.

At the rear, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The punch hole display at the front comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available in selected markets from August 5. With only one configuration to choose from, the pricing is more simplified, as the Reno 4 will cost 34,990 rupees in India or around $470. It will be available in Silky White and Starry Night — essentially white and a deep gray.

More on Oppo:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
Oppo

Oppo

About the Author

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

NordVPN

NordVPN
Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a XL