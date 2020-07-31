Hot on the heels of the OnePlus Nord, BBK teammate Oppo has now officially unveiled the mid-range Reno 4 Pro globally.

Measuring in at 6.5 inches, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with very minor curves at the display edges. There is a slight bezel on all sides of the display, with an upper left punch-hole cutout being par for the course here.

The smartphone is an odd mix, as it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G rather than the Snapdragon 765G — which is steadily becoming the “go-to” mid-range Android smartphone chipset in 2020. That processor is paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery that can be charged using Oppo’s 65W SuperVOOC charging tech. You can actually take the battery from 0 to 100% in just 36 minutes using that power brick.

The much awaited #OPPOReno4Pro is finally here! Equipped with the all new 3D Borderless Sense Screen, a 90Hz Refresh Rate and the superfast 65W SuperVOOC Charging which gives you a full charge in just 36 minutes! Starting at just ₹34,990! Pre-order now! https://t.co/eTL4HZx839 pic.twitter.com/IcBrmFQCgK — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 31, 2020

At the rear, the Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a quad-camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The punch hole display at the front comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be available in selected markets from August 5. With only one configuration to choose from, the pricing is more simplified, as the Reno 4 will cost 34,990 rupees in India or around $470. It will be available in Silky White and Starry Night — essentially white and a deep gray.

