With IFA 2020 underway, TCL has unveiled an affordable Android tablet duo in the form of the TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID.

Android tablets might be a very mixed bag on the whole, but they do, however, offer a great way to consume media, browse the web, and do some general productivity work on a larger display.

Not content with entering the smartphone market properly in 2020, TCL has decided that we need the TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID to add to their growing portfolio. There is a slight twist on the traditional tablet though, as TCL is touting their impressive NXTPAPER displays on both devices.

It’s hard to truly evaluate until we get some hands-on time with the TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID. But given TCL’s expertise in displays, the NXTPAPER display could be a really solid differentiator from other affordable tablets with poor quality displays.

As for specifications, let’s start with the TCL 10 TABMAX. This is a 10.36-inch device with FHD+ display and 8.3mm bezels. A dedicated stylus can be used to draw, tap, swipe, and do all the things a stylus can normally do on a display too. We don’t know the exact software build but TCL has confirmed that Google Assistant integration is present and correct — we believe it is a version of Android 10 though.

It packs in a whopping 8,000mAh battery, with an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera plus can be paired with a separate keyboard case/kickstand too. Those wanting a constant connection to the outside world can rest easy as the TCL TABMAX is available in 4G and Wi-Fi options priced at €299 EUR and €249 respectively.









The TCL 10 TABMID comes with a smaller 8-inch FHD IPS display, although no mention of any “paper-like” tweaks like that of the TCL 10 TABMAX. It does however, come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, a smaller 5,500mAh internal battery, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and 8-megapixel rear-facing snapper. It will include 4G and Wi-Fi connectivity for just €229.

Both tablets will be available from Q4 2020 but no mention was made of when we might see them in North American markets. Given that the TCL 10 series has already released in the US, we’d expect that you may see them on store shelves in the coming months.

