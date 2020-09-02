Following Android Automotive’s launch with the Polestar 2, Google released a support page for car owners. It specifically focuses on how to use Google Assistant, Maps, and the Play Store, starting with the set-up process.

The page/product is officially titled “Use Google apps and services built into your car.” Under the getting started section, the only compatible car today is the Polestar 2.

Like an Android phone, you’re able to use some capabilities without signing in to an account, which must be a personal one and not G Suite for work or school. On-screen instructions vary by model, but it starts with selecting your language, signing-in, accepting terms, setting up Assistant, and downloading apps from Google Play.

The actual log-in will present a “Sign in with Android phone” option — which generates a notification on your device — or “Sign in with iPhone” via a QR code. There are three core Android Automotive experiences:

With Assistant built into your car, you can navigate, make calls, control vehicle temperature, and play music without your phone. Learn which cars are compatible.

For easy and reliable navigation, use the Google Maps app in your car. Maps will guide you with real-time traffic information to find the best route to your destination.

In cars that have the Google Play Store built in, you can find and download apps for music, podcasts, navigation, and more.

Notable highlights on the support page include:

On-device Google settings are available

Voice commands available offline include placing calls, turning on the AC, navigating to the nearest gas station, and playing the radio

One integrated Maps feature is being able to “find your car’s battery level on arrival, get important battery alerts, and find compatible charging stations.”

You can download collections of apps en masse on the Play Store

“If none of these steps work, try to turn your car’s engine off and then on. Then try to download the app again.”

