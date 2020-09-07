Mobvoi’s TicPods 2 Pro debuted last year with some neat features and a refreshed design, and now as 2020 rages on, the product is getting an update — TicPods 2 Pro Plus.

Launching today, TicPods 2 Pro Plus are a minor, but nice upgrade over the original model. For one, there’s a new case with an improved design that stands out a bit more. Mobvoi says that this new design is meant to make the product feel a bit more “premium.” Hopefully, that also means the hinge has a bit more resistance.

Beyond the case, the earbuds themselves are mostly the same as the previous release. You get the same basic features, aptX audio, battery life, and sound quality as well. The biggest difference here is that Mobvoi is using new independent connections for each earbud as made possible by Qualcomm’s latest standards. This results in better connection, battery balance, and controls as well.

Mobvoi enabled the TicPods 2 Pro+ with independent connections to each earbud by Single Pairing technology updated from the latest Qualcomm ADK, which combines synchronization, selective data relay, role-swap / handover, and enhanced robustness for a class-leading truly wireless experience, it also brings Smart Role-swap / handover to balance the battery of two earbuds, to extend battery life when using both earbuds.

Finally, Mobvoi is also upgrading its voice commands with “TicHear 2.0.” The previous quick commands allowed users to simply say “pause music” or “next song” without any hotword needed, but this new model is also capable of raising or lowering the volume by simply saying the command aloud.

You can order TicPods 2 Pro Plus now from Mobvoi’s site and Amazon.com. Pricing lands at $139.

