We recently saw Samsung begin seeding the One UI 3.0 update to approved developers but the full changelog has been shared online — giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

Updates for Samsung devices are always highly anticipated — with the One UI 3.0 update being no different. However, Android 11 is more of a refinement that redefinement of the world’s most popular OS. A ton of changes that made their way to Pixel devices have already existed on Samsung smartphones for some time. Upgrading doesn’t feel quite as essential, but we’re sure plenty of people are hyped for this update.

A screenshot of the developer build of One UI 3.0 shared by @SamsungRydah, includes an extensive changelog screenshot that proves to be a long, long read. To make things easier you can see the entire list of changes — both minor and major — below:

One UI 3.0 update changelog One UI 3 brings you Android 11, with exciting new features from Samsung and Google based on feedback from users like you. Home screen Touch and hold an app to add an associated widget

Turn the screen off by double-tapping on an empty are of the Home screen. You can turn this on in Settings > Advanced features > Motion and gestures. Lock screen Dynamic Lock screen now has more categories,, and you can select more than one.

Lock screen widgets are improved. Quick panel See your conversations and media more conveniently in their own sections when you swipe down from the top of the screen. AOD Always On Display widgets are improved. Accessibility Get quick access to the most important accessibility settings during device setup.

Get recommended accessibility features based on what you use.

Set the Accessibility shortcut more easily in settings.

Sound detectors now work with your SmartThings devices such as TVs and lights to give you more visible alerts when the doorbell rings or a baby is crying. Samsung Keyboard You can find the keyboard in settings more easily under General management in Settings, and the settings have been reorganized to put the most important ones first. Samsung DeX You can now connect to supported TVs wirelessly.

New touchpad multi-gestures let you change screen zoom and font size more easily. Internet Added ability to block websites from redirecting you when you tap the Back button.

Added warnings and blocking options for websites that shot too many pop-ups or notifications.

Rearranged menus to make things easier to find.

Added several new add-ons, including one that translates websites.

Added option hide the status bar for a more immersive browsing experience.

Increased maximum number of open tabs to 99.

Added ability to lock and reorder tabs.

Improved design for tab bar which is now supported on all devices.

Ended support for Samsung Internet edge panel. Contacts & Phone Added the ability to edit multiple linked contacts at one time.

Added an option to help you quickly delete duplicate contacts.

Enhanced the search experience.

Extended the storage period of the Trash bin from 15 to 30 days. Phone/Call background Added the ability to customize the call screen with your own pictures and videos. Messages Created a Trash bin to store recently deleted messages. Call & Text on other devices Added the ability to turn Call & text on other devices on or off with Bixby Routines. Calendar Events with the same start time are now shown together in month and agenda view.

Reorganized options for adding and editing events.

Improved layout for full screen alerts.

Reminder

Improved layout for full screen alerts Digital wellbeing and Parental controls Added trends to your weekly report. You can see how your usage has changed since the previous week and check your usage time for each feature.

Added phone usage time while driving to the weekly report.

Added a lock screen widget so you can check your screen time without unlocking your phone.

Added separate profiles for personal and work modes so you can track your screen time separately. Camera Improved auto-focus and auto exposure functionality and usability.

Improved stabilization when taking pictures of the moon at high zoom levels. Photo editor Added the ability to revert edited pictures back to their original versions. Bixby Routine Grouped preset routines help you get started quickly and learn how to build your own routines easily.

You can now see what actions are reversed when a routine ends.

New conditions have been added, such as a specific start time, the disconnection of a Bluetooth device or Wi-Fi network, a call from a specific number, and more.

New actions have been added, including talking to Bixby and accessibility actions.

You can add a customized icon for each routine and add routines to the Lock screen for quick access.

The actual OTA file weighs in at a whopping 2.5GB and brings with it the September 2020 security patch. Given that Samsung has confirmed One UI 3.0 will have a public beta phase, we might see a slightly altered changelog when it does become more widely available. At present, along with the developer account limitation, only Galaxy S20 series hardware can install the first One UI 3.0 beta.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: